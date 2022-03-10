salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the forty-one brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $302.23.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRM. Royal Bank of Canada set a $325.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $350.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

salesforce.com stock opened at $203.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.08. salesforce.com has a fifty-two week low of $184.44 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.44, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total value of $1,592,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total value of $452,272.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,398 shares of company stock worth $40,325,146 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 169,855 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $41,490,000 after purchasing an additional 20,442 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 247.2% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 478,814 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $117,500,000 after purchasing an additional 340,901 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter worth $323,000. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 33,978 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,300,000 after purchasing an additional 6,848 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com (Get Rating)

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.