Sandfire Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SFRRF) Short Interest Update

Sandfire Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SFRRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a decline of 85.0% from the February 13th total of 136,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 34.0 days.

SFRRF stock remained flat at $$4.04 during midday trading on Thursday. Sandfire Resources has a 12 month low of $3.54 and a 12 month high of $7.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.61.

Get Sandfire Resources alerts:

Sandfire Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sandfire Resources Ltd. engages in the production and sale of copper, gold, and silver. It operates through the following segments: DeGrussa Mine, Exploration and Evaluation, and Other Activities. The DeGrussa Mine segment consists of the DeGrussa copper-gold mine located in Bryah Basub mineral province of Western Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sandfire Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandfire Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.