Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 95.1% from the February 13th total of 75,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 875,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SDVKY. Citigroup lifted their price target on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 314 to SEK 319 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Sandvik AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 270 to SEK 285 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 275 to SEK 290 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.60.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDVKY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) during the 4th quarter worth $543,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) during the 3rd quarter worth $3,428,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,844,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,301,000 after buying an additional 59,435 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,911,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,961,000 after buying an additional 1,881,019 shares during the period. 0.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SDVKY traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.31. 273,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.66. Sandvik AB has a 52-week low of $18.74 and a 52-week high of $29.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.44. The company has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.34.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. Sandvik AB (publ) had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sandvik AB will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Sandvik AB engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of tools, equipment, and tooling systems for the mining and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Sandvik Machining Solutions, Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, Sandvik Materials Technology, and Other Operations.

