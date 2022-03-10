Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.28

Shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ:STRC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.28 and last traded at $5.45, with a volume of 301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.35.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 51.07 and a current ratio of 51.34.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRC. General Electric Co. bought a new position in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,180,000. Delta Air Lines Inc. bought a new position in Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the 4th quarter worth $22,602,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the 3rd quarter worth $10,566,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the 3rd quarter worth $10,050,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the 4th quarter worth $6,624,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

About Sarcos Technology and Robotics

Sarcos Robotics is involved in the development of robotic systems. The company’s mobile robotic systems, including the Guardian(R) S, Guardian(R) GT, Guardian(R) XO(R), and Guardian(R) XT(TM). Sarcos Robotics, formerly known as Rotor Acquisition Corp., is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

