Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SRT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $303.00

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SRT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €303.00 ($329.35) and last traded at €324.00 ($352.17), with a volume of 3924 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €325.00 ($353.26).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.65, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €393.76 and a 200-day moving average price of €515.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.11.
About Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SRT)
Read More
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
- A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.