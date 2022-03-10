Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Director George Patrick Clancy, Jr. Sells 2,500 Shares

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) Director George Patrick Clancy, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $114,925.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Saul Centers stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,453. Saul Centers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.24 and a fifty-two week high of $55.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 1.12.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Saul Centers in a report on Wednesday.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Saul Centers during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 15,309 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Saul Centers by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 177,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,078,000 after purchasing an additional 12,039 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Saul Centers by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 130,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,947,000 after purchasing an additional 66,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Saul Centers by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,824,000 after purchasing an additional 17,641 shares in the last quarter. 45.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists of community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

