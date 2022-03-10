Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Director George Patrick Clancy, Jr. Sells 2,500 Shares

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) Director George Patrick Clancy, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $114,925.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Saul Centers stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,453. Saul Centers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.24 and a fifty-two week high of $55.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 1.12.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Saul Centers in a report on Wednesday.
About Saul Centers (Get Rating)
Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists of community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.
