Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Sets New 1-Year Low at $14.08

Shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.08 and last traded at $15.15, with a volume of 648167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.50.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SRRK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Scholar Rock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.89 million, a PE ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 0.30.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 million. Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 672.72% and a negative return on equity of 54.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.81) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 12.6% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 288,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,349,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 25.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,011,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,385,000 after purchasing an additional 204,454 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,198,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,582,000 after purchasing an additional 19,049 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

