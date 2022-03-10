Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) is Tenret Co LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Tenret Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 257,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,584 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 12.5% of Tenret Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Tenret Co LLC owned 0.15% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $13,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHZ. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 383,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,819,000 after buying an additional 22,158 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 79,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,284,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 17,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 8,530 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHZ stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.17. The stock had a trading volume of 33,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,161. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $51.40 and a one year high of $55.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.45.

