Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lessened its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,149 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 5.5% of Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $18,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 409.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 324.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.51 on Thursday, hitting $76.13. 3,183,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,994,414. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $70.74 and a one year high of $82.47.

