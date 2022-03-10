Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5.00

Shares of Science 37 Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.00 and last traded at $5.00, with a volume of 1328 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.51.

Separately, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Science 37 from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.87.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Science 37 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,701,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Science 37 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC bought a new stake in Science 37 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,223,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Science 37 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,130,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Science 37 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. 28.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE)

Science 37 Inc provides operating system for agile clinical trials. Science 37 Inc, formerly known as LifeSci Acquisition II Corp., is based in LOS ANGELES.

