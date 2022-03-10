Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5.00

Shares of Science 37 Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.00 and last traded at $5.00, with a volume of 1328 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.51.
Separately, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Science 37 from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.87.
About Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE)
Science 37 Inc provides operating system for agile clinical trials. Science 37 Inc, formerly known as LifeSci Acquisition II Corp., is based in LOS ANGELES.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Science 37 (SNCE)
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
- A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Science 37 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science 37 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.