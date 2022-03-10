Scott M. Turner Sells 4,155 Shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Stock

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) SVP Scott M. Turner sold 4,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $20,193.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
MDXG stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.86. 391,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,269. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.12 and a 52-week high of $8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 586.91, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.99 and a 200-day moving average of $7.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $546.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.40 and a beta of 1.94.
MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of MiMedx Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.
About MiMedx Group (Get Rating)
MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane, EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matrix derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.
