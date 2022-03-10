Scott M. Turner Sells 4,155 Shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Stock

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) SVP Scott M. Turner sold 4,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $20,193.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

MDXG stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.86. 391,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,269. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.12 and a 52-week high of $8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 586.91, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.99 and a 200-day moving average of $7.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $546.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.40 and a beta of 1.94.

Get MiMedx Group alerts:

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 277.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of MiMedx Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

About MiMedx Group (Get Rating)

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane, EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matrix derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MiMedx Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiMedx Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.