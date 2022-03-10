Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.000-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.160. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Scotts Miracle-Gro from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $211.88.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

NYSE SMG traded down $4.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $115.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,653. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.17. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 1-year low of $116.82 and a 1-year high of $254.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.27.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.07). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 46.76% and a net margin of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $566.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.69%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $337,000. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro (Get Rating)

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.