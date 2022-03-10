Scout Investments Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,282 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,378,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth about $144,979,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,219,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $266,987,000 after purchasing an additional 523,340 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,873,000. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the third quarter worth approximately $46,523,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 35.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,420,000 after acquiring an additional 131,903 shares during the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Albemarle alerts:

In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,527 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total value of $366,388.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO J Kent Masters acquired 5,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $190.80 per share, with a total value of $999,982.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Albemarle to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $245.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $199.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Albemarle from $280.00 to $244.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.14.

ALB opened at $187.13 on Thursday. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $141.94 and a 52-week high of $291.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $214.90 and its 200-day moving average is $232.98.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.05. Albemarle had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $894.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.80%.

Albemarle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.