Scout Investments Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 215,623 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 4,845 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Performance Food Group worth $9,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Performance Food Group by 440.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,209 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Performance Food Group by 286.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,147 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the third quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 10.9% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Performance Food Group from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Performance Food Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.11.

Shares of NYSE:PFGC opened at $47.72 on Thursday. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $38.82 and a one year high of $59.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.37. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.88, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The food distribution company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total value of $528,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 3,983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $202,734.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,983 shares of company stock worth $775,700. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Performance Food Group (Get Rating)

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.