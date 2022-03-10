Scout Investments Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,778 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,117 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.25% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $8,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AEIS. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter worth $54,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $274,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. 98.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Shares of AEIS opened at $86.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.79 and a 12-month high of $122.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 1.64.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.40. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The firm had revenue of $396.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.36%.

A number of analysts recently commented on AEIS shares. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Energy Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile (Get Rating)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition, high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation, and medical equipment, and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.