Scout Investments Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC)

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its position in Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,317 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.63% of Global Industrial worth $9,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GIC. Amundi purchased a new position in Global Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Global Industrial by 106.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Global Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Global Industrial during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Industrial during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. 30.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GIC opened at $32.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.37. Global Industrial has a 52-week low of $28.35 and a 52-week high of $45.97.

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $262.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.00 million. Global Industrial had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 51.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Industrial will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Global Industrial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Global Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is 26.67%.

In other news, Chairman Richard Leeds bought 2,068,264 shares of Global Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.37 per share, with a total value of $66,949,705.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Robert Leeds bought 2,843,863 shares of Global Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.37 per share, with a total value of $92,055,845.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 67.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

Global Industrial Co engages in direct marketing of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies. It sells an array of industrial and general business hard goods and supplies and to a lesser extent products that would fall into the generally recognizable category of maintenance, repair and operational (“MRO“) products.

