Scout Investments Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Scout Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,834 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $10,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ryanair by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,132,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,636,000 after buying an additional 237,115 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Ryanair by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Ryanair by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in Ryanair by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 823,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,622,000 after acquiring an additional 10,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Ryanair by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 82,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,966,000 after acquiring an additional 14,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.59% of the company’s stock.

RYAAY opened at $81.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.99. The stock has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.46 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $74.12 and a 1-year high of $127.25.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.01). Ryanair had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Research analysts expect that Ryanair Holdings plc will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on RYAAY. Liberum Capital raised Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Ryanair from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Ryanair from €20.50 ($22.28) to €20.00 ($21.74) in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ryanair to €21.00 ($22.83) in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.05.

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

