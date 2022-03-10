Scout Investments Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Scout Investments Inc. lessened its stake in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,931 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.39% of Monro worth $7,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Monro by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,136 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Monro by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,897 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Monro in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Monro by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,893 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Monro by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,676 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ MNRO opened at $44.58 on Thursday. Monro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.37 and a 1-year high of $72.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.03). Monro had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $341.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Monro’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Monro, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Monro’s payout ratio is 54.45%.

In other news, CEO Michael T. Broderick bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.85 per share, with a total value of $122,125.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Monro from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provide automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes, mufflers and exhaust systems, and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

