Scout Investments Inc. Has $10.07 Million Position in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Scout Investments Inc. cut its position in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,209 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.15% of IAA worth $10,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in IAA by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in IAA by 2.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in IAA by 0.3% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 101,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,566,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of IAA by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in IAA by 11.8% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

Get IAA alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on IAA from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IAA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barrington Research cut IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on IAA from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.67.

NYSE IAA opened at $34.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.70. IAA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.32 and a 1-year high of $64.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36.

IAA (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61. The firm had revenue of $548.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.71 million. IAA had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 129.04%. IAA’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that IAA, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter Kamin acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.86 per share, with a total value of $1,220,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Kett acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.28 per share, with a total value of $161,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 220,100 shares of company stock valued at $7,729,181 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About IAA (Get Rating)

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focus on a diverse set of global customers, providing buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.