Scout Investments Inc. Has $10.46 Million Position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Scout Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 358,717 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,106 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.68% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $10,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the third quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 118,881 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 37.2% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 10,161 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 64.4% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,787 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 414.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 946 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter.

SUPN opened at $30.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.38 and a 200 day moving average of $29.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.85. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.15 and a fifty-two week high of $34.50.

Several analysts have recently commented on SUPN shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

