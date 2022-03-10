Scout Investments Inc. Has $10.49 Million Stock Holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,305 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $10,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 55.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 70.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 32,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,742,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 6,921 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total value of $700,128.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 3,079 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total transaction of $312,764.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,259 shares of company stock worth $1,997,142. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AIT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $115.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Industrial Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.40.

AIT opened at $102.02 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.40. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.93 and a twelve month high of $109.87.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $867.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.87 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.65%.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the following segments: Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

