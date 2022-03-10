Scout Investments Inc. Has $11.86 Million Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 45.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,085 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 18,677 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $11,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DXCM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 7,426 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 2nd quarter valued at $891,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 308,087 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $131,553,000 after acquiring an additional 15,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 605 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Barbara Kahn sold 4,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.35, for a total value of $2,064,005.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.91, for a total transaction of $143,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,904 shares of company stock worth $16,086,550. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXCM opened at $412.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $433.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $519.81. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $318.45 and a twelve month high of $659.45. The stock has a market cap of $40.02 billion, a PE ratio of 265.96, a P/E/G ratio of 34.80 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical device company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.17). DexCom had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $698.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of DexCom from $660.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of DexCom from $570.00 to $514.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $452.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. BTIG Research upgraded shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of DexCom from $625.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $565.33.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

