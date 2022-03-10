Scout Investments Inc. Has $6.24 Million Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Scout Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 73.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 35,049 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $6,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,930,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,874,245,000 after acquiring an additional 55,039 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 829,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $401,204,000 after acquiring an additional 23,443 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 624,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $233,374,000 after acquiring an additional 105,898 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,393,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,038,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.35, for a total transaction of $899,841.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 6,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.60, for a total value of $2,758,461.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,871 shares of company stock valued at $24,448,091 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

MPWR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $552.22.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $418.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.64, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $431.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $482.71. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $301.53 and a 12-month high of $580.00.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $336.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.77 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 20.04%. The company’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.43%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.