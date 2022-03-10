Scout Investments Inc. Has $6.43 Million Stock Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Scout Investments Inc. cut its stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 77.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 78,929 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $6,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. 71.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $347.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Guggenheim upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $345.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $351.00 to $344.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.21.

SEDG stock opened at $326.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $288.98. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.33 and a fifty-two week high of $389.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.26. The company has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.97.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.21. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 8.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total value of $2,797,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 6,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.84, for a total value of $2,104,744.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

