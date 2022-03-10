Scout Investments Inc. Has $6.62 Million Stock Holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Scout Investments Inc. lessened its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,485 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.22% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $6,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 80.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 160.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 78.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 31.6% in the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBRL stock opened at $115.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.32. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.34. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.50 and a twelve month high of $178.82.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $862.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.00 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.40%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CBRL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $136.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.56.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

