Scout Investments Inc. Has $6.85 Million Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 1,343.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,121 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,890 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $6,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNQ. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 674,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,558,000 after purchasing an additional 152,046 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 1,130.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,893 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 5,414 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $481,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $303,000. 68.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CNQ. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

NYSE CNQ opened at $57.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.45. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $61.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.54. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 23.33%. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.592 dividend. This represents a $2.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 35.59%.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

