Scout Investments Inc. Has $6.96 Million Stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 84.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 540,950 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Lincoln National worth $6,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LNC. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Lincoln National in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 47.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 24.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 794.7% during the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LNC opened at $62.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.50 and its 200-day moving average is $69.60. Lincoln National Co. has a one year low of $56.41 and a one year high of $77.57.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 7.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is 24.39%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LNC. Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lincoln National from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Lincoln National from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.13.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

