Scout Investments Inc. Has $7.01 Million Stake in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Scout Investments Inc. cut its stake in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,924 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,038 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.34% of Cheesecake Factory worth $7,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 48.5% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 63,534 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,986,000 after buying an additional 20,740 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,666,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 7.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 356,633 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,322,000 after purchasing an additional 23,808 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 31.7% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,579,860 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,253,000 after purchasing an additional 379,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 270.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 69,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 50,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $35.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 12 month low of $31.43 and a 12 month high of $65.81. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.60.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.10). Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $776.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CAKE shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Cheesecake Factory from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $65.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $52.50 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cheesecake Factory has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.54.

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

