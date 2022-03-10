Scout Investments Inc. Has $9.25 Million Holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Scout Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,627 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,363 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.32% of Albany International worth $9,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Albany International by 414.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 396 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Albany International by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albany International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Albany International by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albany International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial raised shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Albany International in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.10, for a total transaction of $445,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

AIN stock opened at $83.98 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.35. Albany International Corp. has a 52-week low of $74.17 and a 52-week high of $93.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.08.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The textile maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.22. Albany International had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 13.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Albany International Corp. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. Albany International’s payout ratio is currently 23.01%.

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

