Scout Investments Inc. Has $9.56 Million Stock Holdings in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Scout Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,736 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,523 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.34% of Integer worth $9,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Integer during the third quarter worth $66,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Integer by 7,290.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Integer in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Integer by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Integer in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. 99.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Integer from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Integer stock opened at $80.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.54. Integer Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.79 and a fifty-two week high of $101.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.13. Integer had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $313.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Integer’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

