Scout Investments Inc. Has $9.87 Million Holdings in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Scout Investments Inc. cut its position in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,974 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.30% of Axos Financial worth $9,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Axos Financial by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,660,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,354,000 after acquiring an additional 43,120 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Axos Financial by 10.1% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,920,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,969,000 after acquiring an additional 176,193 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Axos Financial by 3.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,156,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 0.5% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,071,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,222,000 after buying an additional 5,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 925,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,677,000 after buying an additional 14,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $76,989.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

AX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley raised shares of Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axos Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.80.

Shares of AX stock opened at $48.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.69 and a 200-day moving average of $53.81. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Axos Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $43.90 and a one year high of $62.44.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. Axos Financial had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business had revenue of $176.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Axos Financial (Get Rating)

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.