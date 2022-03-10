Scout Investments Inc. Invests $8.02 Million in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 293,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $8,016,000. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.60% of UMH Properties as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 3.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 2.5% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 7.0% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 10,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 8.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 8.2% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 15,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UMH Properties stock opened at $24.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.98. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 8.00, a quick ratio of 8.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.01 and a 1 year high of $27.50.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). UMH Properties had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 27.45%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 181.82%.

In other UMH Properties news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 4,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $98,940.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 129 shares of company stock worth $2,995. Insiders own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UMH Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded UMH Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on UMH Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UMH Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.90.

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

