Scout Investments Inc. Lowers Position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Scout Investments Inc. cut its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,115 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.06% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $6,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IAC. R.P. Boggs & Co. grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 9.6% in the third quarter. R.P. Boggs & Co. now owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 10.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 216,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,351,000 after acquiring an additional 20,079 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 48.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter valued at $3,274,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter valued at $1,314,000. 94.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $195.00 to $173.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cowen lowered their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.15.

IAC stock opened at $105.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $124.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.91. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52-week low of $96.74 and a 52-week high of $179.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23.

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

