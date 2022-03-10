Scout Investments Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its stake in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,525 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.21% of Envestnet worth $8,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ENV. Impactive Capital LP raised its holdings in Envestnet by 14.9% during the third quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 1,632,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,001,000 after purchasing an additional 211,453 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Envestnet by 6.9% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 820,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,796,000 after acquiring an additional 52,710 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Envestnet by 5.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 618,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,622,000 after buying an additional 31,074 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Envestnet by 11.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 358,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,193,000 after buying an additional 37,319 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 8.9% in the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 311,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,981,000 after acquiring an additional 25,565 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:ENV opened at $74.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Envestnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.70 and a 1 year high of $85.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 308.39 and a beta of 1.22.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Envestnet had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $319.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Envestnet’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Envestnet from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Envestnet from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson raised Envestnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Envestnet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Envestnet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.29.

In other Envestnet news, President Stuart Depina sold 16,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $1,345,618.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

