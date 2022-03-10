Scout Investments Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Scout Investments Inc. lessened its position in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,126 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of NeoGenomics worth $9,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NeoGenomics by 8.0% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 4.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 1.1% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,516 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 0.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 96,405 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,355,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 52,165 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised NeoGenomics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on NeoGenomics from $53.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on NeoGenomics from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

In other news, CFO William Bonello sold 3,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $58,692.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kathryn B. Mckenzie sold 1,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $64,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEO stock opened at $18.97 on Thursday. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.44 and a 12-month high of $54.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.44 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 7.81 and a quick ratio of 7.54.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $125.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.77 million. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

