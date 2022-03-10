Scout Investments Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Scout Investments Inc. lessened its stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 437,138 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,826 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.29% of BOX worth $11,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BOX in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in BOX by 379.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in BOX by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of BOX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $264,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other BOX news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 144,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total value of $3,999,529.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 6,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $157,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 195,926 shares of company stock valued at $5,332,847 over the last 90 days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded BOX from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on BOX from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.60.

BOX opened at $26.85 on Thursday. Box, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.36 and a 12-month high of $28.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.51.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. BOX had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $233.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

