Scout Investments Inc. Makes New Investment in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 121,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,482,000.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in AppLovin by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 1,951.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,243,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,985,000 after buying an additional 335,677 shares during the period. Cavalry Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 3rd quarter valued at $613,000. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 3rd quarter valued at $953,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.42% of the company’s stock.
AppLovin stock opened at $48.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 693.53. AppLovin Co. has a 1-year low of $44.37 and a 1-year high of $116.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on APP shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of AppLovin from $112.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of AppLovin from $128.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of AppLovin from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.40.
In other news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $998,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $1,310,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
About AppLovin (Get Rating)
AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.
