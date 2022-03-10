Scout Investments Inc. Makes New Investment in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 84,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,638,000. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.18% of TTEC as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TTEC in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TTEC by 100.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TTEC in the third quarter valued at about $141,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TTEC in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TTEC in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEC opened at $78.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.89. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.83 and a fifty-two week high of $113.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $612.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.66 million. TTEC had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.65%.

TTEC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TTEC in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TTEC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TTEC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.20.

In other TTEC news, SVP Margaret B. Mclean sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total transaction of $517,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

