Scout Investments Inc. Reduces Holdings in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Scout Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 119,360 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,688 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of Patrick Industries worth $9,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 20.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 104,855 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,654,000 after purchasing an additional 17,637 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 8.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 242,321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,690,000 after purchasing an additional 18,095 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 213.6% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 170,058 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,166,000 after purchasing an additional 115,837 shares during the period. Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 11.6% in the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 4,279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. 88.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PATK stock opened at $67.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.47. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.21 and a 1-year high of $98.83.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.64. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is 13.71%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

