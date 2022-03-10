Scout Investments Inc. Reduces Holdings in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Scout Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 179,517 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,036 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Verint Systems worth $9,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 1.6% during the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 4,982,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,177,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC boosted its position in Verint Systems by 278.2% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,958,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,285,000 after buying an additional 2,911,539 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its position in Verint Systems by 16.1% in the third quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,528,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,041,000 after buying an additional 488,686 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Verint Systems by 23.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,465,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,203,000 after buying an additional 647,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Verint Systems by 7.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,563,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,830,000 after buying an additional 187,001 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VRNT stock opened at $49.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.23, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.56. Verint Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.46 and a 1-year high of $54.74.

In related news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 1,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $70,497.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, President Elan Moriah sold 2,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $100,675.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,621 shares of company stock valued at $1,853,555. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verint Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Verint Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verint Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.33.

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

