Scout Investments Inc. Reduces Stake in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its stake in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 399,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,982 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of AdaptHealth worth $9,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in AdaptHealth by 142.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in AdaptHealth during the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in AdaptHealth by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,866 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in AdaptHealth during the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AdaptHealth during the 2nd quarter worth about $247,000. Institutional investors own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P purchased 13,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen P. Griggs purchased 32,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.44 per share, for a total transaction of $499,360.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

AHCO opened at $16.69 on Thursday. AdaptHealth Corp. has a one year low of $13.95 and a one year high of $38.94. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.79, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.84.

AHCO has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on AdaptHealth from $34.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet raised AdaptHealth from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AdaptHealth presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

