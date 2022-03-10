Scout Investments Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,951 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Pacira BioSciences worth $7,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PCRX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 321,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,504,000 after buying an additional 5,810 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 2nd quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ PCRX opened at $71.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.72 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.68. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a one year low of $45.05 and a one year high of $74.76.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $159.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.42 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gary W. Pace sold 1,359 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $92,072.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Phd Longenecker sold 7,000 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.73, for a total transaction of $502,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,559 shares of company stock worth $2,502,605 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price (down previously from $97.00) on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Saturday, February 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pacira BioSciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

