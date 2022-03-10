Scout Investments Inc. Sells 1,532 Shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

Scout Investments Inc. cut its stake in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,532 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.48% of ModivCare worth $10,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MODV. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ModivCare by 47,803.9% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 282,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,332,000 after buying an additional 282,043 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of ModivCare by 24.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 657,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,409,000 after buying an additional 129,091 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ModivCare during the third quarter valued at $7,564,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ModivCare by 128.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,207,000 after acquiring an additional 40,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 24.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 171,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,154,000 after purchasing an additional 33,199 shares during the period.

MODV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on ModivCare from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barrington Research decreased their target price on ModivCare from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut ModivCare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

MODV stock opened at $112.06 on Thursday. ModivCare Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.38 and a 52-week high of $211.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.47. ModivCare had a positive return on equity of 27.56% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $575.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ModivCare Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

