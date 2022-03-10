Scout Investments Inc. Sells 1,561 Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Scout Investments Inc. cut its stake in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,491 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,561 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.22% of LHC Group worth $9,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC bought a new stake in LHC Group in the third quarter worth $2,354,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in LHC Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 256,956 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $40,319,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in LHC Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 396,735 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $62,252,000 after buying an additional 15,617 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in LHC Group by 17.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 382,001 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $76,499,000 after buying an additional 56,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in LHC Group by 63.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,392 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

LHCG opened at $141.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.27. LHC Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.42 and a 1 year high of $223.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.39, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.40.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.06). LHC Group had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $583.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. LHC Group’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LHCG shares. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on LHC Group from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LHC Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Benchmark decreased their target price on LHC Group from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial raised their price target on LHC Group from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on LHC Group from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.40.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

