Scout Investments Inc. Sells 1,561 Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Scout Investments Inc. cut its stake in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,491 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,561 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.22% of LHC Group worth $9,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC bought a new stake in LHC Group in the third quarter worth $2,354,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in LHC Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 256,956 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $40,319,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in LHC Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 396,735 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $62,252,000 after buying an additional 15,617 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in LHC Group by 17.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 382,001 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $76,499,000 after buying an additional 56,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in LHC Group by 63.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,392 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.
LHCG opened at $141.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.27. LHC Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.42 and a 1 year high of $223.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.39, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.40.
In other news, EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on LHCG shares. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on LHC Group from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LHC Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Benchmark decreased their target price on LHC Group from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial raised their price target on LHC Group from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on LHC Group from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.40.
LHC Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.
