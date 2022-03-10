Scout Investments Inc. Sells 2,130 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Scout Investments Inc. decreased its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,696 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,130 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $12,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SAP. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 8.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,236,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $173,740,000 after acquiring an additional 95,916 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 21.3% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,217,659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,433,000 after acquiring an additional 213,728 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 41.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,126,494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,227,000 after acquiring an additional 332,017 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 7.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 912,697 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $122,420,000 after acquiring an additional 64,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 10.0% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 792,271 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $106,988,000 after acquiring an additional 71,717 shares in the last quarter.

Get SAP alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $111.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.82. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $104.14 and a 52-week high of $151.48.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.07). SAP had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 18.90%. The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.13 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SAP shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on SAP from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group upgraded SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Cowen dropped their price objective on SAP from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised SAP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.00.

SAP Profile (Get Rating)

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.