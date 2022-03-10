Scout Investments Inc. Sells 22,215 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Scout Investments Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,769 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,215 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $11,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VEEV. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 13.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at $3,312,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at $249,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Veeva Systems by 1,729,500.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 345,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,218,000 after purchasing an additional 345,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Veeva Systems by 299.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 34,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,598,000 after purchasing an additional 25,552 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VEEV shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $330.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $345.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.58.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total transaction of $3,034,706.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total transaction of $3,095,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 13.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $188.65 on Thursday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.39 and a twelve month high of $343.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.79.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 16.06%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

