Scout Investments Inc. Sells 22,526 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,526 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $12,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Gobi Capital LLC increased its holdings in Copart by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 1,871,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,660,000 after buying an additional 935,916 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Copart by 1,364.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 895,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,277,000 after buying an additional 834,699 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,160,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,759,000 after purchasing an additional 699,993 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,924,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $960,529,000 after purchasing an additional 478,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,488,000. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CPRT. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $115.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.11. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $104.08 and a one year high of $161.12. The company has a market cap of $27.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 1.13.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $867.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.99 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

