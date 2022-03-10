Scout Investments Inc. Sells 2,265 Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,265 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.37% of Forward Air worth $12,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FWRD. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Forward Air by 100.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Forward Air by 2,216.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Forward Air by 17.7% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in Forward Air in the third quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Forward Air in the third quarter worth about $231,000. Institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FWRD opened at $100.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.20 and its 200 day moving average is $100.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 1.25. Forward Air Co. has a 12-month low of $80.56 and a 12-month high of $125.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. Forward Air had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 6.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Forward Air Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Forward Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Forward Air’s payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

FWRD has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Forward Air in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research cut Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Stephens raised Forward Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on Forward Air in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.67.

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

