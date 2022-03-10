Scout Investments Inc. Sells 2,271 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,119 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,271 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $11,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PAYC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 539.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,832,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 196 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 788 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 72.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on PAYC. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $575.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson raised Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Paycom Software from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.21.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $311.21 on Thursday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $283.91 and a 1-year high of $558.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $337.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $429.29. The company has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 92.35, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.49.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $284.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

