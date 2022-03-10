Scout Investments Inc. Sells 2,455 Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,779 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,455 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.36% of Dycom Industries worth $10,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DY. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Dycom Industries by 28.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,989 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. Somerset Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 3,721 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DY opened at $92.10 on Thursday. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.88 and a 12-month high of $105.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.92 and a beta of 1.53.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $761.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

DY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.14.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

